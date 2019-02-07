31 percent of reported Lancashire rapes happen within relationships as new campaign is launched

A new campaign encouraging anyone in Lancashire affected by sexual violence to seek support has been launched at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The campaign, funded by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw as part of Sexual Violence Awareness Week, raises awareness of sexual violence, particularly within relationships and urges anyone affected to seek help from Lancashire Victim Services (LVS).

Julie Vigo-Saunders, health independent sexual violence advisor, PCC Clive Grunshaw and Gaye Soruri, and senior independent sexual violence advisor for LVS

Mr Grunshaw said at the launch of the campaign: “We know that 31 percent of all reported rapes in Lancashire happen within relationships.

“This is shocking and we have to send out a clear message that being in a relationship does not equate to having the right to force or coerce your partner into anything they don’t want to do.

“If you are in a relationship where that choice is taken away from you I would urge you to contact Lancashire Victim Services for support and advice, even if you don’t want to report to the police.”

For more information and advice visit lancashirevictimservices.org

Gaye Soruri, senior independent sexual violence advisor with Mo Fay, health sexual violence liason officer.