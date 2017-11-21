300-year-old school looks to ‘bright’ future

Students old and new gathered at a Poulton school to celebrate a landmark birthday.

Baines School on Highcross Road turned 300 on Saturday, and opens its doors for a day of celebration.

Current and former students and staff met at the school to take part in a fun run and share memories.

Head teacher Alison Chapman said: “In the hall we had a display that had a lot of school memorabilia and photographs from the school’s history.

“We had an evening of music and memories.”

Former head teachers Brian Wilson, who served the school in the 80s, and Muriel Riding, who served in the 90s, gave talks about their time at the school. Former head boy Robert Shilltoe, who will take over the role of Head of Creative Arts at the school in January, performed jazz music.

Alison said: “They were sharing memories, some were funny stories about the school.

“It was such a lovely buzz because we had a range of people and some of them had not been in the school for 30 years. The age range in the room was fantastic. We had children as young as four to adults in their 80s.

“In the evening it was just a fantastic event and we ended up with the whole audience standing up singing the school song.”

Baines School was founded by James Baines in 1717 and is a former all-boys grammar school.

Famous faces from the school’s alumni include chemist and computer scientist Michael Barnett, pharmacist and doping expert Arnold Beckett, and professional ice skaer Dan Whiston.

Alison said: “Next year is the 40th anniversary of girls being admitted to the school.

“We have a very bright future.”