Hundreds of fans were in attendance in the Winter Gardens’ Olympia hall for England’s Euros semi-final match with the Netherlands last night.

The venue is the largest indoor Fan Zone in Lancashire and has been packed full for every England match of Euro 2024.

People were in good spirits in the Blackpool venue, and the result has instilled hope into the nation that it may finally come home.

In what many have described as England’s best performance of the tournament so far, the Three Lions ran out 2-1 victors after a Harry Kane penalty and a last minute winner from Aston Villa striker, Ollie Watkins.

As a result, England progressed onto the Euros Final which is the first time the nation has reached a final that isn’t on home soil.

The final will take place at 8pm on Sunday, June 30 as England face tough opposition in Spain who have been by far the best team in the Euros.

