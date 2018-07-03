£250k to attract young Nordic visitors to county

Marketing Lancashire is to get up to £250,000 to help attract more young Nordic visitors to the county.

VisitEngland has announced the latest successful applicants to receive funding from the £40million Discover England Fund for tourism product development.

The 11 successful bids receive funding of up to £250,000.

And one of the successful bids was from Marketing Lancashire for its “Discover More Than Just a Holiday” project.

It targets 18-34 year old visitors from the Nordic region with culturally distinct experiences, inspiring them to explore the North West of England whilst acquiring new skills, discovering new tastes or undertaking self-improvement activities.

Much of it is expected to focus on Lancashire’s beautiful countryside and all it has to offer.

Rachel McQueen, chief executive of Marketing Lancashire, said: “We’re delighted to have secured this quarter of a million pound Discover England Fund project for the North West.

“We have so many culturally distinct experiences that often surprise visitors once they’re here, and this award will provide just the boost we need to make inroads into a new and exciting market.”

She said the Nordic market was growing and its spend was high. The project could lead to lasting partnerships for years to come.

Rachel added: “We now have a wonderful opportunity to work with our destination partners and tourism businesses across the North West, to generate new products and visitor itineraries that will welcome more visitors from Norway, Sweden and Denmark and encourage them to discover more than just a holiday.”

VisitEngland chief executive Sally Balcombe said: “The Discover England Fund continues to bring imaginative projects to life, increasing the choice of tourism products available to international visitors and in markets that research shows they will appeal.”

