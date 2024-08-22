25 fab pics of students across Blackpool and the Fylde opening their GCSE results

This morning, thousands of students in Lancashire nervously opened their GCSE results after years of hard work.
You can read all about the latest results day news from across Lancashire in our blog here but below we have shared some of the fabulous photos of our Fylde Coast students enjoying the day.
Congratulations to all those who received their results today and we wish you luck with whatever comes next!
1. Lytham St Annes High School (1)
GCSE Results Day 2024 at Lytham St Annes High School | National World Resell
2. Lytham St Annes High School (3)
L to R: Louisa Hardie, Daniel Chapman and Sian Braithwaite. | National World Resell
3. Lytham St Annes High School (2)
Excited friends compare results | National World Resell
4. Lytham St Annes High School (4)
L to R: Evie Kemal, Isabella Forshaw and Josie Dunk. | National World Resell
5. Saint Aidan's Church of England High School (1)
Saint Aidan’s students Lily Hartley and Alex Willmot | submit
6. Saint Aidan's Church of England High School (2)
Carly Platt, Nathan Barlow, Sinead Pope, Charlotte Dorrell | submit
