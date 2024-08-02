Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans of punk rock were in for a treat on the opening day of the Rebellion festival in Blackpool.

Thousands of fans have turned up to watch a feast of energetic live music, with more than 300 bands in action on seven stages at the Winter Gardens over four days.

The festival, which concludes on Sunday, began in real style on Thursday with acts including Sham 69, UK Subs, The Tom Robinson Band, Lydia Lunch, Clobber and Splodgenessabounds, to name but a few.

Here are some fabulous photos of those acts.

Although most of the tickets have now sold out, organisers urge people interested in possible late tickets to check for returns.

A day ticket costs £88, while a full four-day festival ticket for all performances costs £ 230. There may be a small booking fee.

