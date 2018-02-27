20 years of showtime for Wendy

It’s been 20 years since fitness instructor, personal trainer and dancer Wendy Barratt first choreographed popular show Blackpool Legends.

And as she celebrates her second decade, she says she won’t be stopping any time soon.

Wendy, who also works as a personal trainer at Fortitude Fitness in Poulton and as a group exercise instructor, has been dancing since she was seven years old and still feels as passionate as ever about the award-winning Legends show.

Legends features a combination of top tribute acts in a cabaret setting, with a compere, quality dancers and a live band.

It’s appeared in its touring format before royalty, at Hollywood film openings, in hotels around the world and alongside some of the most well-known stars in music and television. Now the team of Legends proudly rolls out their show in Blackpool every year.

And this year sees it return to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Wendy – who lives with husband Jimmy and their 23-month-old son Charlie – and said: “It’s been 20 years now and it’s gone so quickly. It’s like being part of a family.

“I stopped dancing in the show about four years ago, but carried on in my creative role – as creative designer, putting together the choreography, the costumes.

“I now have help from Leanne Chance, who plays Lady Gaga, who does the costume side of things.

“We’ve got two shows running and we alternate them each week.

“We have a good audience base, people travel to come and see the show. And people will come back time and time again to see Legends.

“It’s a good family show – with something for everyone, something for all ages.

We have a variety of acts – you can see Katy Perry, Amy Winehouse, Michael Jackson, Neil Diamond and Elvis – that gives it a wide appeal.

“We take things from different eras, and incorporate different styles. We’re always looking for how we can keep delivering, making the show grow. I really enjoy doing it, and it keeps me on my toes.”