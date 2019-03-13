Lancashire foods

18 Lancashire foods, drinks and dishes everyone should try at least once

Everyone loves a little indulgence, and here in Lancashire we are masters of it.

Here are 18 unique dishes and delicacies everyone in Lancashire should try at least once.

Lancashire hotpot is a stew originating from Lancashire in the North West of England. It consists of lamb or mutton and onion, topped with sliced potatoes and baked in a heavy pot on a low heat.

1. Lancashire Hotpot

Lancashire hotpot is a stew originating from Lancashire in the North West of England. It consists of lamb or mutton and onion, topped with sliced potatoes and baked in a heavy pot on a low heat.
other
Buy a Photo
Whereas Mushy Peas are mushy and thick, pea wet is the water that's left behind after the peas are made

2. Pea Wet

Whereas Mushy Peas are mushy and thick, pea wet is the water that's left behind after the peas are made
other
Buy a Photo
Bowland Brewery started life as a microbrewery on the edge of the Forest of Bowland, making a selection of beers named after the scenery and wildlife of this picturesque corner of Lancashire.

3. Bowland Beer

Bowland Brewery started life as a microbrewery on the edge of the Forest of Bowland, making a selection of beers named after the scenery and wildlife of this picturesque corner of Lancashire.
other
Buy a Photo
Treacle toffee is a hard, brittle toffee associated with Halloween and Guy Fawkes Night

4. Treacle Toffee

Treacle toffee is a hard, brittle toffee associated with Halloween and Guy Fawkes Night
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5