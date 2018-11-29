16-year-old girl found in bed having threesome in Blackpool

A 16-year-old girl police believe was forced into sex slavery was found in bed having a threesome, a court heard.

The girl – who was missing from home – was being controlled by a 63-year–old father-of-four who runs Healthy Therapy, which investigating officers believe is a front for a brothel.

Part-time DJ Bryan Wakelin of Charles Street, Blackpool, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates after Lancashire Police successfully applied for a rare slavery and trafficking risk order.

It means that Wakelin’s planned trip to the Philippines today cannot take place.

He is also forbidden to have any contact with any female under the age of 18 or transport girls under that age in is car and must not engage of the provision of sex services or run sex service websites.

District Judge Paul Currer told Wakelin: “This order is effective from today.

“I am satisfied that you have engaged in activity involving the transportation of a 16-year-old girl for prostitution.

“I believe you are a risk to the public who need to be protected. You must not leave this country.”

The judge turned down an application by Wakelin’s lawyer Hugh Pond that he be allowed to travel.

He said: “My client has already bought the ticket. He was to see his fiancée of two years in the Philippines. I have seen evidence that she is unwell.

“My client has an elderly mother living in the UK and has four children.”

The lawyer added: “He denies running any prostitution or slavery racket. He does accept he runs a massage parlour but does not employ anyone under the age of 18.

“He also denies organising sex services.”

Chris Keogh, for Lancashire Police, said: “A 16-year-old who had been reported missing appears to be been picked up by Wakelin and was later found in bed with another woman and a man. Police believe the Charles Street premises are a brothel.”