£150,000 anniversary fund-raising aim at Park View, Lytham

A fund-raising drive has been launched at Park View 4U as the Lytham park charity celebrates its 15th anniversary.

Officials at the QEII Park View Playing Fields have been delighted to see the facility grow over the last decade and a half to become the home of many community and volunteer groups as well as an extensive children’s play area and cafe.

Now, they gave set a target of raising £150,000 from 15 events this year to boost the facilities – and the first is on Sunday when Park View hosts a Bee Wild Day.

Julie Norman, park ranger and education manager at Park View 4U, said: “When I started working here seven years ago, we already had play areas for children from tots to teens, football pitches, BMX track, skate ramps, woodland walk and outdoor exercise equipment.

“Since then the charity has fund-raised and installed a community café, green amphitheatre, Sand and Water play area, kitchen garden and a very busy Eco Pod community centre.

“It is no surprise that we are now seen as a destination venue with many families choosing to spend the day at Park View.

“Our ethos is to encourage people to visit the park, use the recreational facilities, enjoy meeting new people, making friends and to learn something new.

“In order to offer these great facilities we need to continuously raise funds to maintain the site and to repair or replace the equipment.

“Our woodland walk and sculptures are over 10 years old and are damaged or need replacing and our toddler area is also in need of some new equipment.

“Our aim is to raise a total of £150,000 by the end of the year to carry out some of these vital repairs.

“We have planned 15 fund-raising activities for 2019 to help keep Park View running and these range from this Saturday’s Bee Wild Day to a Park View ball and a longest day run on June 21.

“We hope to see plenty of people on Saturday – there will be lots of great bee-related activities and we are delighted with the support we are receiving from volunteers and a variety of organisations.

Bee Wild Day runs from 11am to 3pm and more details about that and the fund-raising year are available from 01253 741955 or ecopod@parkview4u.org.uk