15 of the best bakeries in and around Blackpool to celebrate Real Bread Week 2025

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Feb 2025, 18:18 BST

Whether you're a loyal customer or in search of a hidden gem, these 27 bakeries in and around Blackpool are the ones to visit.

Real Bread Week, running from February 15 to 23, celebrates authentic, additive-free bread and the artisans who bake it.

The week highlights the joy of homemade bread and encourages people to try baking and enjoy real bread.

To mark the occasion, we've compiled a list of the best bakeries on the Fylde Coast, offering everything from fresh bread and cakes to pastries and pies.

Check out our top picks below:

Market Square, Lytham, FY8 5LW | 4.8 out of 5 (89 Google reviews) | "Great choice of breads, pies, panini, cakes, freshly made sandwiches."

1. Phil's Bakery

Aldon Road, Poulton Industrial Estate, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 8JL | 4.9 out of 5 (22 Google reviews) | "The best chocolate brownies I’ve had and lovely service from the staff!"

2. Three Little Piggies

Victoria Road West, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 1AG | 4.5 out of 5 (143 Google reviews) | "Friendly staff, tasty food, good prices."

3. Family Bakery

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3PZ | 4.8 out of 5 (21 Google reviews) | "A fabulous experience from start to finish."

4. Mel Kelly Cakes and Bakes

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3QH | 4.7 out of 5 (134 Google reviews) | "The best bakery in town. Top quality food and always busy."

5. Lainés Bakery

Ansdell Road, Blackpool, FY1 5LZ | 3.9 out of 5 (83 Google reviews) | "Terrific value for money, tasty food (the quiche and chips are both delish)."

6. The Cottage Bakery

News you can trust since 1873
