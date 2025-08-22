14 Blackpool pubs in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2025 to try this Bank Holiday weekend

Now in its 52nd year, the Good Beer Guide is the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide, featuring 4,500 venues recognised for their quality pints and character.

This year’s edition also includes two special covers celebrating two of Britain’s most famous fictional boozers — Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.

Here are 14 Blackpool pubs that made the cut for 2025:

*To explore the full list of Lancashire pubs included in the Good Beer Guide 2025, you can purchase a copy at: https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2025/

1 . Best pubs in Blackpool and the Fylde coast for international beer day Best pubs Blackpool and the Fylde coast for international beer day | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool Cricket Club (Barlow Crescent, West Park Drive, FY3 9EQ) | Google Maps Photo Sales