14 Blackpool pubs in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2025 to try this Bank Holiday weekend

By Aimee Seddon, Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 14:51 BST

Looking for a Bank Holiday pint? 14 Blackpool pubs appear in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2025, the trusted bible for beer lovers.

Now in its 52nd year, the Good Beer Guide is the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide, featuring 4,500 venues recognised for their quality pints and character.

This year’s edition also includes two special covers celebrating two of Britain’s most famous fictional boozers — Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.

Here are 14 Blackpool pubs that made the cut for 2025:

*To explore the full list of Lancashire pubs included in the Good Beer Guide 2025, you can purchase a copy at: https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2025/

(Barlow Crescent, West Park Drive, FY3 9EQ)

2. Blackpool Cricket Club

(Barlow Crescent, West Park Drive, FY3 9EQ) | Google Maps

(82 Topping Street, FY1 3AD)

3. Cask & Tap

(82 Topping Street, FY1 3AD) | Google Maps

(75 Highfield Road, FY4 2JE)

4. JD Drinkwater’s Alehouse

(75 Highfield Road, FY4 2JE) | Google Maps

(258 Whitegate Drive, FY3 9JW)

5. No.10 Ale House & Kitchen

(258 Whitegate Drive, FY3 9JW) | Google Maps

(103 Red Bank Road, FY2 9HZ)

6. Cask

(103 Red Bank Road, FY2 9HZ) | Google Maps

