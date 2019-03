Take a nostalgic look back through these amazing images from Blackpool's past, including a time before the town's famous tower had been built.

1. Before the Tower The beach at Blackpool before the tower was built in 1880. Photo by London Stereoscopic Company/Getty Images

2. Blackpool Terrace Regent Terrace at Blackpool, Lancashire in 1893. London Stereoscopic Company/Getty Images

3. South Shore The south shore at Blackpool, Lancashire, from the South Pier in 1893. Getty Images

4. Talbot Square Talbot Square in Blackpool, with the Theatre Royal and Talbot Dining Rooms in the background, circa 1893. London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

