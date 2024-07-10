10 of the best Fylde Coast parks you need to visit this year - including Blackpool’s Stanley Park

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 10th Jul 2024, 19:47 BST

Fancy a walk round a scenic park? Here are some of our reader’s favourite Fylde Coast parks.

From hidden little cafes to beautiful scenic walks, who doesn’t love walking around a park when the weather is right.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

The natural beauty of the Fylde Coast also consists of many parks in its towns and villages for locals and visitors alike to take a stroll round.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where their favourite parks to visit and the response did not disappoint.

So here are 10 of the best Fylde Coast parks you need to visit this year:

W Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 9HU

1. Stanley Park

W Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 9HU | NW

Photo Sales
E Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 9RB

2. Model Village & Gardens

E Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 9RB | Blackpool Model Village

Photo Sales
Anchorsholme Ln W, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 1LY

3. Anchorsholme Park

Anchorsholme Ln W, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 1LY | Live Blackpool

Photo Sales
Clifton Dr N, St. Annes-on-Sea, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 2NY

4. Ashton Gardens

Clifton Dr N, St. Annes-on-Sea, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 2NY | Visit St Annes

Photo Sales
Fairhaven Lake, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1BD

5. Fairhaven Lake and Garden

Fairhaven Lake, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1BD | JPIPhoto: JPI

Photo Sales
Lowther Terrace, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5QG

6. Lowther Gardens

Lowther Terrace, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5QG | NW

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolWalksWeatherStanley Park

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.