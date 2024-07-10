From hidden little cafes to beautiful scenic walks, who doesn’t love walking around a park when the weather is right.

The natural beauty of the Fylde Coast also consists of many parks in its towns and villages for locals and visitors alike to take a stroll round.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where their favourite parks to visit and the response did not disappoint.

So here are 10 of the best Fylde Coast parks you need to visit this year:

1 . Stanley Park W Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 9HU | NW Photo Sales

2 . Model Village & Gardens E Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 9RB | Blackpool Model Village Photo Sales

3 . Anchorsholme Park Anchorsholme Ln W, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 1LY | Live Blackpool Photo Sales

4 . Ashton Gardens Clifton Dr N, St. Annes-on-Sea, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 2NY | Visit St Annes Photo Sales

5 . Fairhaven Lake and Garden Fairhaven Lake, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1BD | JPIPhoto: JPI Photo Sales