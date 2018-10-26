10,000 new trees: stop ripping up Blackpool's greenbelt first

I read with astonishment the article published in the Gazette (October 22) about the latest strategy by Blackpool council to plant more than 10,000 new trees around certain areas of the town.

Do these councillors have any grip on reality?

Blackpool planners have allowed greedy residential housing developers to build on and destroy hectares of the town’s greenbelt which could have been saved and redeveloped into open green spaces or nature trail parks for the benefit of Blackpool residents.

An example of this is Kensington Developments’ Marton Moss Redwood Point housing estate which is just off Progress Way. They have levelled acres of Marton Moss and I believe hundreds of mature trees have gone.

So it’s simple. Stop giving planning permission to build toytown estates on the greenbelt within and surrounding Blackpool.

Marcus Fay

Via email