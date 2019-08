Have your say

More than 1,000 homes across the Fylde have been left without power tonight.

A power cut has affected the houses in the FY1 and FY4 areas says Electricity North West.

Houses on Keswick Road, Park Road, Woolman Road and Orme Street are among those without electricity.

The utilities company says it is sending a team out to rectify the problem as soon as possible.

No explanation has been given for the cause of the outage but the company says power should be restored shortly after 9.15pm.