The M6 motorway was closed for a short time this morning due to a car fire.

Firefighters from Garstang and Lancaster were called to the blaze, which happened at around 10.15am on the northbound and left smoke billowing across the carriageway between junction 32 for the M55 and Blackpool, and 33 for Lancaster.

The Citroen was “well alight” on the hard shoulder, emergency officials said, with a firefighter wearing a breathing mask using single water jet to douse the flames. A thermal imaging camera was then used to make sure the fire was out.

“Crews were engaged for 20 minutes,” the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said. Nobody was hurt.

Highways England said all traffic was initially brought to a stop due to the emergency at around 10.25am, with the two outside lanes re-opened around 15 minutes later – though motorists did report delays and slow-moving traffic for some time afterwards.

The final lane was then re-opened by 11.40am, Highways England said, with a spokesman saying the “scene has now been cleared”.

Firefighter Sammie Stuart took the above image while working on-call on her day off from her regular post at Blackpool’s Forest Gate station, near to Stanley Park.