Swimming teacher Charlotte May Crabtree with her students

The Charlotte-May’s School of Swimming, on Bispham Road held a special sponsored swim where the pupils and teachers of the school aimed to swim 10 miles in four hours. The goal was to raise £2,000 in the time and the school went above and beyond their set targets, swimming 16 miles (or 2611 lengths of the pool), whilst raising £3302.

Isabelle Grundy, a student from Anchorsholme Academy in Thornton-Cleveleys, was diagnosed in July with a rare and aggressive form of Childhood Cancer, High Risk, Stage 4 Neuroblastoma. As of writing, the Isabelle Grundy foundation has smashed the £200,000 set target and currently sits on £223,333.

Charlotte May Crabtree, the owner of the school, was proud of all the hard work and dedication from her students, and hopes to hold more fundraising events in the near future.

Paul Maynard, MP for Blackpool North and Cleveleys, visits the Charlotte-May's School of Swimming

"I am proud of absolutely everybody who took part, from the little swimmers, the parents, the helpers, the teachers who came along. We did really well, raising over £3000 in just four hours of our 10 mile target. We hit 16 miles and I am very proud of them all. I am looking to do another one to raise more funds for Isabelle, because I do know they are looking to raise a little more than the target set on JustGiving

Paul Maynard, MP for Blackpool North and Cleveleys, went to visit the school after the fundraising event, and discussed how important swimming schools are for the local community to learn water safety.

"I think it is superb that we have got a facility like this, right here in the heart of Bispham. Sadly, schools don’t teach swimming as much as they used to. We live here by the coast. Water safety matters. Swimming skills are really important. And if children are not learning it in school, it is great that they are coming here to learn it.”