4x4 collides with Blackpool roundabout
A 4x4 vehicle crashed into the middle of the roundabout on St Walburgas Road last night.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 12:00 pm
The vehicle looked to be planted right into the middle of the roundabout on the corner of Grange Road and St Walburgas, destroying the plants and shrubbery in the centre. Two police vehicles attended the scene to help remove the vehicle.
A spokesperson from Lancashire Police said, “This is a damage only collision, the car crashed into the roundabout at 6:20PM last night, but that is the extent of the damage."