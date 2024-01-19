Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A rare amber weather warning for wind has been issued as the country is set to be plunged into more disruption with the arrival of Storm Isha.

The storm is set to bring "very strong winds" and disruption this weekend.

Amber and yellow severe weather warnings have been issued as Storm Isha, named by the Met Office, approaches the UK on Sunday, in what will be a widely windy day for the UK. Many places are likely to see gusts of 50-60mph, even inland.

Near coasts there will be widespread gusts of 60-70mph, possibly reaching 80 mph in a few places.

There is a "good chance" that power cuts may occur, and there could also be damage to buildings, forecasters warn.

The weather change is on the way as the cold Arctic air currently in place over the UK starts to be displaced from the south from Friday afternoon, with a return to milder Atlantic air from the west.

People are being asked to secure fences, trampolines, and garden furniture which could be blown away, creating "a danger to life."

Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “Storm Isha will bring strong winds to the whole of the UK through Sunday and into Monday.

"The areas of particular concern are reflected by a large Amber severe weather warning which covers Northern Ireland, central and southern Scotland, Wales, much of northern England as well as southwestern parts of England.

“In these regions we could see gusts frequently between 50-60mph and even up to 80mph in exposed coastal locations. As the storm starts to move away on Monday morning very strong winds will also develop in the far southeast of England, bringing the risk of 70-80mph gusts here too in the early hours of Monday morning." A spokesperson for Energy Networks Association, which represents Britain's energy network operators, advised those who may experience a power cut to call 105 for free. They added: "If you see damaged power lines or lines brought down over the coming days, stay well clear and call 105 for free to report it, or dial 999 if there’s an immediate danger to life."