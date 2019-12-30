Thinking of joining a gym but struggling to find the motivation? YMCA Fylde Coast has the answer for you in 2020.

They offer a warm and non-judgmental welcome to anyone who wants to get a little fitter and live a little more healthily in the new year.

They run more than 500 classes a week.

And, until the end of February, new members can benefit from their best ever entry level deal on a monthly rolling membership , making it even easier to make gentle lifestyle changes for the whole family.

With eight fully equipped gyms, nine fitness studios and six sports halls across the Fylde Coast, plus a bowling alley and even a spa, the YMCA Fylde Coast's facilities give you everything you need – for any level of exercise.

If you looking for a helping hand, they run more than 500 classes a week which offer a supportive environment to get motivated and enjoy yourself; there are also five pools throughout the region with general swim sessions as well as classes and Swim Fit sessions.

"Here at YMCA Fylde Coast, our mission is to change and enhance the lives of local communities and create stronger and healthier families," says Senior Marketing Manager Michael Harrison.

"By becoming a member this year, not only do you receive great value membership, but you're also helping to guarantee the future of your community's sporting facilities.

"We all know that joining a gym can be a little daunting, especially after Christmas, but we really can promise you a friendly welcome and as much support as you need to adopt lifestyle changes for good with us."

A registered charity since 1922, the YMCA Fylde Coast is part of the worldwide YMCA movement: its aim is to serve the local community and your membership fees will not only help to develop more socially connected and healthier communities but will also help to support local homeless young people through the charity’s local provision of affordable housing and support in the Fylde area and outdoor education services in Cumbria.

“Healthy living goes way beyond just staying active. We believe in the power of positive relationships with our members and encourage them to belong, contribute and thrive by using our facilities, programmes and sports clubs to unite families, friends and communities together,” adds Michael.

“Our health and fitness staff are here to help you every step of the way on your fitness journey. Make use of our ‘four steps to fitness’ pathway, personal training options, loyalty bonuses and much more!”

You can find a range of membership options, from youth and teen subscriptions to Y:Family packages that can help the whole household get active, at https://ymcayactive.org/join-us/memberships.

For details of the new deal, which includes no joining fee when you sign up and the gym's best entry-level direct debit payment plan ever, visit https://ymcayactive.org/join-us/join-online/.