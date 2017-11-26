World travels was theme for wedding

The Billabong store in Manchester was the starting place of the love story between Lucy Gregg and Michael Kendrick.

The couple hit it off straight away after Lucy, 29, from Freckleton, bought a dress from Michael who at the time was working in the store.

Lucy and Mike Kendrick

Lucy and Michael shared a passion for travelling, so got on incredibly well - but it was on a trip to Iceland where the pair took the next step in their relationship.

Despite Lucy being oblivious to the surprise, the friends that shared the trip with the couple all knew that Michael, 32, was planning his proposal which, romantically, was in a natural hot spring under the stars.

The ceremony of the summer wedding was hosted in Tabley House in Cheshire where they tied the knot with close friends and family including best man Adam Lewis who Michael, originally from Pietermaritzberg in South Africa, met when he first came to England.

Additionally, bridesmaids were Lucy’s close friends Caz, Katie, Amy, Rachael and Emma.

Lucy, who works in HR, looked stunning in her dress from Dreamcatcher while Michael’s sharp suit was from Moss Bros.

After a beautiful ceremony, a teepee reception was held in the back garden of Lucy’s mum’s house in Freckleton.

There was a real garden party atmosphere which is exactly what the couple had intended and what the family had been helping to put together in the days leading up to the wedding.

They added more personality to their wedding by incorporating their love of travelling into the table names - each one named after a country they have visited together, complete with a photograph of the pair in the relevant location. The meal of a South African barbecue, honouring Michael’s family, was served by Big 5 Catering and while the guests ate, live acoustic music played.

A saxophonist and percussionist played alongside a DJ who got everybody up and dancing well into the night, however newlyweds Lucy and Michael wasted no time and jetted off to Mexico to continue their travels for their honeymoon straight after the wedding.

Bride Lucy described the wedding as having ‘lots of personal touches’ which were captured beautifully by photographer Samantha Broadley.

The groom said it was an ‘awesome celebration’ which will be treasured forever thanks to the wedding video from Tom Harrington Films.

The couple now live in Manchester.