What does the New Year hold for Blackpool and Fylde women?

January is stereotypically a time for reflection and trying something new.

We take a look at a few New year’s resolutions and how you can stick to them.

1. Start a meditation practice

There are scientific studies that show the many benefits of meditating, including improve your mood, reducing stress and easing anxiety. Try yoga at 1A Red Bank Rd, Bispham, Blackpool; Keajra Kadampa Buddhist Centre, Holmfield Road, Blackpool; Poulton-Le-Fylde Buddhist Meditation Group at Carleton Memorial Hall, Moorfield Avenue, Poulton-le-Fylde.

2. Learn something new

Learning something new can enhance your understanding of the world and fuel a new passion. Try your hand at speaking Spanish at The Spanish Learning Centre, Church Street, Blackpool, or Language4Life School Ltd, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool. Learn how to cook a foreign dish at Thai Cooking School, Chester Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys.

Find someone to teach you how to play an instrument. Visit Rimmers Music School in Devonshire Road, Blackpool, to pick up how to play the guitar, piano, keyboard, drums and singing.

3. Pick up a new hobby

Not to dissimilar to learning a new skill, but more relaxed and sociable. Meetup is an online site with a host of safe social groups to join. There is Blackpool & Fylde Girls Ladies Social, which regularly holds nights out; Women and Wines North West in Lytham; Kindred Spirits and Women’s Group in Blackpool.

Fleetwood Art Group meets at Fleetwood Library. The Knit a Lifesaver Group meets up on the first Monday of the month at Blackpool Central Library and Knittaz With Attitude has monthly meets at Claremont Park Community Centre. Or why not join a reading group. There is an evening session at Poulton Library on Wednesday evenings.