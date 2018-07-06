Wedding was the cherry on the top

Staining Golf Club was the setting for the marriage of Gabriella Thompson and David Heys.

CAD operator Gabriella and David, who is serving in the army with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, tied the knot on May 5.

David and Gabriella Heys

They met when David was working at Home Bargains and Gabriella was a customer and he teased her about buying bottles of cherry cola in bulk.

They went on a date and the rest is history.

At the top of Sizergh Hill in the Lake District, David asked Gabriella to marry him.

Gabriella, of Poulton, said: “The proposal was a little out the blue. We went away for a few days in the Lake District after he got home from basic training, we hadn’t seen each other for 14 weeks, except for a four-day break mid way through.

David and Gabriella Heys

“We went for a walk round a castle, and went up Sizergh hill where he asked me to marry him.”

They crafted their own wedding rings and were blessed with beautiful sunshine for their wedding day where some of the men wore military uniform.

“The day itself was perfect,” said Gabriella, “during the vows David got a little excited and jumped the gun when being asked if he wanted to marry, which got a laugh.

“It was a pretty formal ceremony with the army ushers but once we said ‘I Do’ it all relaxed.

David and Gabriella Heys

“We chose an informal barbecue, which was amazing and the weather was perfect for it.

“It was a year to the day that we got engaged and the weather was perfect both times. The staff at Staining Golf Lodge were perfect, and our photographer caught some amazing moments.”

The wedding cake was made by David’s mum. It was three tiers, each tier a different type of cake - sponge, carrot cake and red velvet. It was iced and had nine marshmallows on top personalised with their favourite photos.

Garbiella, 23, added: “A perfect day where three families came to be one, the bride’s, the groom’s and the army. True love was shining throughout the day.”

David, 25, added: “It was like a dream. I have found my soul mate.”

They are planning a honeymoon in December to Finland, hopefully to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

Pictures

Those who made the day special