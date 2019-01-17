Wedding: Special day at The Villa for Shaun Lucas and Sarah Barnes

The Villa at Wrea Green was the venue for the autumn wedding of Sarah Barnes and Shaun Lucas.

The couple met on a night out and romance blossomed through a series of dates.

Shaun Lucas and Sarah Barnes

Shaun, who is an RAF Policeman, proposed during a mini-break to Wales at Dolgoch Falls, a special place for them both.

They tied the knot on October 17 surrounded by family and friends.

With wedding entertainer Howard Wing keeping the day flowing, the couple said it was amazing from start to finish.

It was one big party at the reception and during the evening they had crisp butty and sweet carts, candyfloss and popcorn, selfie mirrors, teepees for the children and fireworks in the evening.

As well as a traditional wedding cake, Shaun was adamant that they would have a pork pie cake too - it was a big hit and everyone tucked it.

Sarah’s mum, Ann, is a florist and created the floral displays and bouquets.

“The flowers were more amazing that we could ever have imagined,” said Sarah, 26, “she helped us so much throughout the planning of the wedding, we wouldn’t have known where to start.”

Sarah’s dress was a Ronald Joyce design and the bridesmaid’s dresses were bought after searching for months for a specific dusky purple colour.

“We settled for dusky pink as we just couldn’t find what we had pictured, until we walked into Moments in Time in Cedar Square in Blackpool to buy the veil.

“On a mannequin was the perfect colour!

“So we quickly got all the girls measured and ordered new dresses, four months before the wedding. We are so pleased we did because they were amazing and just what we wanted.

“Also a big thank you to Kathryn, our wedding coordinator at The Villa, she did everything she possibly could to make sure we had the best day ever and we are so grateful to her for everything.”

Shaun, 30, said: “This was such a special day.

“Sarah looked amazing in her dress and to share this day with our closest friends and family was perfect. Sarah is my best friend and knowing that we get to spend a lifetime of happiness together fills me with joy!”

Sarah, an assistant nursery manager, added: “To have family and friends come from near and far to share our special day was just so special for me.

“Sitting at the top table looking around and everyone was there to see us tie the knot and become man and wife was just amazing.

“I had the best day and would love to do it all over again! To marry someone who makes me laugh everyday and is my best friend makes me feel very lucky.”

They honeymooned in Gran Canaria. Photos: Ashley Barnard - https://www.blackpoolphotographer.co.uk

