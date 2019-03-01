Wedding: Skydivers Christopher Davison and Emily Plant enjoy massive high

With an absolute passion for sky diving, it’s no wonder Emily Plant and Christopher Davison hit it off when they first met doing what they love most.

By day, Emily, 29, runs the ocean import team at Aramex in Manchester but by weekend, she joins Chris who is a full-time skydiving instructor at their business Jump the Coast.

Chris and Emily Davison.

Their unique passion for the skies has seen them tandem skydive with daredevils across the coast and last year, Chris and his best man actually jumped onto Blackpool beach for a stag do which was featured on Channel 4’s Don’t Tell the Bride.

They met in 2015 when Emily was filming Chris’ students while taking them for tandem skydives 15,000 feet in the air. Through their company, Emily works at the Black Knights Parachute Centre as a Camera Flyer

“We instantly hit it off,” said Emily. “It’s so cliche, but the connection was instant for both of us.”

“We moved in together about six months after meeting, set up our own business, and we literally went from strength to strength. I never imagined that I would have all my dreams come true before I was 30 years old, but together, we made it happen.

“I’ve suffered with a digestive disorder in the time I’ve known Chris, and to see a man sit by your hospital bed every single night, shower you and wash your hair when you’re too weak to even lift your arms and being fed through a tube, drips attached all over, I knew then he was the one for me.”

They became engaged on July 4, 2017, when Chris had asked Emily’s dad for permission to marry her and tied the knot at St Mary’s Church in Penwortham before a reception at Bartle Hall.

Emily said: “The wedding day itself was perfect, we had our nearest and dearest to the day and we were joined by our huge skydiving community who are pretty much our extended family, given the amount of time we spend there, for an evening party of 150.

“The wedding day itself I’ll remember forever – it was simply perfect.

“Although I have to say, sitting in the back of that car with my dad was definitely more nerve-racking than sitting in the back of the plane the miles high waiting to jump.”

The celebrations included a Mr and Mrs game and a fully choreographed first dance prepared by Emily’s younger brother Tom.

Chris, 34, said: “I love being able to call this woman my wife.

“I’m not afraid to say she really is the best thing to ever happen to me. I can’t believe I was lucky enough to find her, I feel like she’s my soul mate. To see her walking down the aisle towards me that day, I was left speechless, I’d love to do it all again if I could, it was the most amazing day of my life surrounded by the most amazing people.”

Emily added: “I wasn’t really one for being a bridezilla, I had no desire to fine tune every little detail. Getting to marry the man of my dreams was literally the only thing that mattered.

“I’ll often watch back the highlights film, and it gives me goosebumps, with all the emotions of the day come flooding back.” Photos: Ashton Photography 01772 435184 www.ashtonphotography.co.uk