Wedding: Preesall ceremony was live streamed to groom's grandad

Have your say

A Gospel choir entertained the congregation when John Hartley and Leanne Williams married at St Oswald’s Church, Preesall.

The couple, from Hambleton, met at Knott End Workingmen’s Club in 2012 and became engaged two years ago on board a gondola outside Rialto Bridge, Venice.

John visits his grandad in hospial.

They married surrounded by their family and friends and the day was live streamed to John’s grandad Neville Watson, who was in hospital, but was also his best man.

Sadly his grandad passed away a few days later.

They hired the Sing Out Gospel Choir for the church who sang Higher and Higher and I’ll be there.

During the evening The Jeps performed and the couple’s first dance was to Dan and Shay, Speechless.

John and Leanne Hartley

John, 24, who works in sports development, said: “Our wedding day couldn’t have been any more perfect and I’m glad we got to share it with all of our close family and friends.

And Leanne, 31, an administration assistant, added: “Marrying John was the best day of my entire life.

“It was even more perfect than I could ever have imagined. Thank you to everybody who came to share our perfect day.”

The couple will honeymoon in the Caribbean.