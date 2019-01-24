Wedding: Memorable moments for Chloe Barstow and Natasha Ashworth

When Natasha Ashworth saw her beautiful bride walking down the aisle on their wedding day, she doubled over with emotion.

It was a moment captured on camera and one which Natasha says she will never forget.

Chloe and Natasha Barstow.

The couple originally met at high school and although Chloe Barstow had her eye on Natasha, the feeling wasn’t mutual as she wasn’t her cup of tea.

Fast forward several years and they bumped into each other in a Blackpool bar and they have been together ever since.

The couple, who live in Fleetwood, became engaged on a surprise trip to Rome.

Chloe, 22, a hairdresser, said: “Natasha had surprised me with a trip to Rome.

Chloe and Natasha Barstow.

“One of the nights she asked me to dress in my favourite dress that I had taken as we was going out for a fancy meal.

“We took a taxi to Aventine Hill, which has one of the most tranquil panoramic views in Rome. However, with being told we was going for a fancy meal I wore heels! To truly appreciate the beauty of this spot you have to walk up the top. I tried my best in heels, on a cobbled hill, but it wan’t very gracious and not quite as romantic as Natasha had quite hoped so we decided to go out for our meal and enjoy flat, paved roads!

“When we got back to our hotel I had wondered why Natasha seemed a little quiet. We got a cocktail from the bar and headed up to the roof top terrace, we had it all to ourselves, romantically lit with fairy lights and overlooking the whole of Rome.

“Then Natasha got down on one knee and asked me to marry her, of course I said yes but it wasn’t quite how she had planned it.

Chloe and Natasha Barstow.

“She was going to propose at Aventine Hill but I wanted to sit down after the up hill hike, in heeled shoes. But it was magical and just perfect. The two of us, over looking the whole of Rome in our own little bubble.”

They say their wedding day was a dream.

It was held at Beeston Manor and they enjoyed sunshine all day.

Chloe had stayed with her mum the night before and travelled to Beeston Manor with her dad in a Rolls Royce.

Chloe and Natasha Barstow.

“Once we arrived and it was time for me to walk down the aisle, that’s when my nerves kicked in,” said Chloe, “to which my dad said there's an Audi R8 outside if you’re unsure!

“We walked down the aisle to an instrumental version of Christina Perri A Thousand Years, the original version was our first dance song.

“Natasha was then prompted to turn around to see me. She doubled over in emotion, which was captured by our photographer.”

Natasha said: “I wasn’t nervous at all until I was stood waiting to see Chloe, the minute I turned round to see her is one I’ll never forget. She looked absolutely stunning. I wish I could re-live the day again.”

After the ceremony, the couple and their guests enjoyed the grounds of Beeston Manor before headiong to their evening reception.

There was an American inspired hot dog and nacho stand to greet guests and street style magician, Jack Shields, entertained.

Chloe with her dad Richard Barstow

They enjoyed a hog roast banquet and the newlyweds danced the night away with their loved ones. Natasha, 26, a sales manager, said: “My favourite parts of the day were saying my vows to Chloe and also having our pictures taken with all our friends and family. I also loved our evening celebration where I drank far too much.

“Another highlight was watching Chloe’s dad rolling out the table runner on the dance floor and running and jumping head first as if it was a waterslide - hilarious!

“All in all it was a perfect day and I’m sure everyone who attended would agree.”

Chloe concluded: “My most memorable moment of the day was seeing Tasha’s face when she turned to look at me as I was walking down the aisle, certainly one I’ll never forget.

“I loved spending time with all my loved ones. The highlight for me was having so much to drink that when I arrived home I ordered dominoes whilst still in my wedding dress.

“But most importantly marrying the love of my life.”

The jetted off to Mexico the day after for their honeymoon.