Wedding: Magical day for Daniel Hall and Jamie Moore

It was a perfect and magical wedding day for Daniel Hall and Jamie Moore, complete with their horses and their three dogs who shared the occasion.

The Fleetwood couple met years ago and were friends at first.

Dan once asked Jamie to be his girlfriend but she was drunk at the time and the next day explained she had made a mistake as they we were just friends.

Jamie, 30, a healthcare assistant said: “A few years later I realised the person I truly did love and wanted to be with was Dan, so I asked him when he was taking me out and it went from there.

Dan, 31, who works for Blackpool Council, proposed to Jamie in Paris underneath the Eiffel Tower following a walk along the river.

They tied the knot at Netherwood Hotel, Grange-over-Sands.

On the day, Daniel surprised Jamie by arranging for their horses to be at the wedding. Friends transported the horses to the hotel for a few hours and also we had their three dogs, dressed in tweed suits, with them.

Simba, one of the dogs, was the ring bearer. They also had local performer Elliot Ramsbottom to sing at the wedding too.

They didn’t have a honeymoon as soon after the wedding day, the couple began IVF treatment at St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester which has been successful.

Jamie said: “He is my best friend, we are soul mates and now expecting our first baby boy after many failed attempts and heartbreak. We had an ectopic in 2017 from fertility treatment so this baby boy is our miracle.”



Daniel Hall and Jamie Moore