Wedding: It was the perfect score for Caroline Haigh and Andrew Raynor

Caroline Haigh and Andrew Raynor tied the knot at Garstang Country Hotel.



The couple, who share the same birthday, met while working at Blackpool Football Club. They were studying at college and romance blossomed.

Andy, an architectural technician, proposed at the Trevi Fountain on a trip to Rome.

Caroline, 24, a quality and compliance lead for a training company said: “It all started when Andy handed me a letter which said I need to drop our daughter off and pick another letter up.

“The next letter said I was getting my hair done which led to another letter handed to me by the hair dresser which stated I was getting my nails done.

“Another letter from my nail tech said we were going out for a meal and to bring all the letters with me.

“We went to Sapori’s in Blackpool and Andy asked me to get all the letters out and put them together to from different words which were in blue.

“That spelled out where we are going on holiday, which was Rome and we flew out the next day.

“When we got to the hotel I was handed another letter which was a map saying follow me to your surprise which was the Trevi Fountain - and he proposed.

“We got back to the hotel and he had booked the whole spa out downstairs for us for the night.”

On their wedding day, the couple surprised guests with a remix first dance, created by groomsmen Joe Borough.

Caroline said: “It started with Ed Sheeran’s Tenerife Sea, then remixed in Watch Me by Silento, Sugarhill Gang’s Jump On It, Drakes In My Feelings, Solo 45’s Feed Em To The Lions and Robin S’s Show Me Love.

“The day was absolutely amazing and we wouldn’t change it for the world.

“Everything and everyone went over and above our expectations and we couldn’t thank everyone enough for being part of our special day.”

They honeymooned at Cayo Levantado, Dominican Republic.

Photos: Ashley Barnard www.blackpoolphotographer.co.uk

