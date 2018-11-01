Wedding: Heartfelt speeches and hand-picked tunes made the day special for Blackpool couple

Their wedding day went like clockwork and Blackpool couple Neil Day and Suzanne Hemmings said they wouldn’t have changed a thing.
They met at Blackpool Coastal Housing where they both work.
Suzanne is a sheltered housing officer and Neil, 51, who is originally from Fleetwood, is a financial support officer. They live in South Shore
It was a mutual decision to tie the knot and plans got underway for their big day on September 29 at the Carousel Hotel in Blackpool.
Suzanne, 46, said: “There wasn’t a proposal as such it was a mutual thing we agreed about getting married, as it was something we both wanted.
“The day itself went like clockwork and we cannot thank Zara and her team from the Carousel enough, all guests had a lovely day. “There were lots of special moments, too many to mention, Neil spent many months choosing the music for the day and every song had a meaning to us both.”
The main surprise of the day was Neil’s daughter Georgia standing up and giving a heartfelt speech which was lovely and there were a few tears round the room.”
Afterwards the couple jetted off to Gran Canaria for their honeymoon.
Those who made the day special:
Bride’s parents: Brenda and Barry Hemmings
Groom’s parents: Maureen Day and Robert Brown
Best man: Sean Greenall
Chief bridesmaid: Wendy Scot
Bridesmaids: Georgia and Ellie Day and Molly Scot-Walker
Flower girls: Phoebe Scot-Walker and Lucy McCormack-day
Witnesses: Sam Hemmings and Callum Day
Bride’s dress: Stitch in Time
Suits: Slaters, Preston
Bridesmaids dresses: Debenhams
Cake: Say it with Cupcakes
Flowers: Flowers by Kate
Photos: Phil Salisbury Photography www philsalisbury.com 07833225512