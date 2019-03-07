Wedding: Dream wedding day for Marcin and Toni Kucharski

Garstang Country Hotel was the setting for the marriage of Marcin and Toni Kucharski.

The couple met at work in 2014 and spent time travelling around the country with their jobs, becoming inseparable.

Marcin and Toni Kucharski.

They became engaged while on holiday after two years of dating and plans for their January 5 wedding got underway.

Toni, 28, an assistant retail manager who is originally from Blackpool, said: “When we finally tied the knot just after the new year in 2019, it was a dream come true.

“Our day was a dream come true. From getting my make up and hair done, my dad walking me down the aisle, us saying our vows to our first dance in the evening, it was perfect from start to finish.

“We couldn’t believe how lucky we were to have the most perfect day with all of our family and friends.

“There is no better feeling than feeling like a princess surrounded by everybody you love.

“We want to relive the day all over again, every day!”

The couple are both in retail and Toni is originally from Blackpool and Marcin, 28, is from Poland.

They have made their home in Towyn, North Wales where they work.

They spent their honeymoon at Punta Cana, Dominican Republic