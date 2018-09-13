Wedding day had unexpected twist of nostalgia

When Janine Topley and Lee Bather booked their wedding at St Anne’s Church, little did their know their day would have a twist of nostalgia.

Lee and Janine Bather. Photo: Ashley Barnard.

It coincided with Lytham’s 1940’s weekend and when they went to Lytham Green after the ceremony for photos they were swept along in the decade with pictures in a spitfire, a mock tent scene and even danced with a singer on a jeep.

It certainly made for some amazing pictures by local photographer Ashley Barnard, who caught the occasion on camera.

The couple, who live in Bispham met 12 years ao whilst working at the Savoy Hotel in Blackpool.

The proposal came on St George’s Day in 2016.

A nostalgic feel to a picture for Lee and Janine Bather. Photo: Ashley Barnard.

Janine, 32, a hotel duty manager, said: “It was a windy and cold day, we were all wrapped up and took our dog for a walk to the beach at the end of our street.

“When we got there, Lee said ‘well will you then’ and written in the sand in large letters was ‘will you marry me’.

“I said yes and then out jumped his brother and our two friends with flowers and champagne.

“According to him, its the most romantic thing he has ever done and in the few weeks before the proposal he’s since told me he looked at the tide times and practiced writing different sized letters in the sand.”

Lee and Janine Bather had some of their photos taken on Lytham Green during the town's 1940's weekend. Photo: Ashley Barnard

The day went better than they could ever have imagined. Everything was perfect and the couple felt like celebrities walking around Lytham Green having their photos took.

“The 1940’s people were very accomodating,” said Janine, “and some spectators kept asking if we were a real wedding as lots of people were taking our photos!

“The service and food from the hotel was superb. We had a singer during the day and night and all of our friends and family were dancing away all evening.

“The day was like a dream everything a girl could wish for and more, it was just prefect.

Lee, 36, a community support manager, added: “The Mrs did a great job and we celebratin the next chapter in our lives with people we love was amazing.”

The honeymooned in Manchester.