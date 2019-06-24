VOTE: Where are the best coffee shops in Lancashire?

We have had more than 250 submissions for the best coffee shop.

Only a select few can be put through for the vote.

The most popular ones have made it through to the shortlist.

Vote for your favourite one here. The top ones for each readership area will be featured in our shared Lancashire Recommends page which is in the Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette.

Voting closes noon on Wednesday.

This is not a competition. It is a list of places as suggested and voted by readers to go in our Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette pages.

As we had a lot of submissions, any which were more like tea rooms will be kept back to be added to a vote the following week for best tea rooms in Lancashire.

This allows us to highlight and support more local businesses.