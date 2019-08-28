Vicarage Park Community Centre fundraiser has her wedding reception at the Poulton hall

A Poulton woman, who was one of the key people behind the restoration of a community hall, also resurrected one of the venue’s former uses when her wedding reception was held there at the weekend.

Amelia Hindle, 30, an accountant and treasurer of the hall’s trustees, married Alex MacPherson , 30, at St Chad’s Parish Church in Poulton on Saturday.

The happy couple at St Chad's Church in Poulton

From there it was just a short walk to Vicarage Park Community Centre that she and others spent several years fighting to save.

Amelia said: “I have been involved with the hall since I was a child and it was very strange to have our wedding breakfast on the same stage that I played the part of Peter Pan when I was 11 years old.”

Among the fund-raising events, Amelia masterminded a 19-hour 25-minute Danceathon - the hall was built in 1925 – which brought in more than £6,000. She became treasurer last year to continue the work of her grandfather, David Naylor, who died last year.

Amelia added: “The wedding was emotional for many reasons but it was very special to me for being the place my grandfather spent years fighting for.

“I am sure he will have been very proud to have seen me get married here.”

The couple, who now live in Salford, have been together for eight years after meeting while working at The River Wyre pub, Breck Road as teenagers.

It was the first wedding reception held held in the Arts and Crafts period building for many years,

A team of volunteers descended on the hall to prepare it for the wedding reception.