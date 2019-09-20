Troutbeck Crescent: Demolition under way ahead of work on £10m homes project

Have your say

Here's the latest on the £10m homes project in Mereside.

What is happening?

Work has started tearing down old buildings on Troutbeck Crescent, in Mereside.

Six run-down blocks of flats and bedsits, which provided 81 homes in the area, will make way for new affordable housing in Blackpool.

What comes next?

Once the demolition work is complete, a total of 75 new homes will be built on the site.

The development – including 19 one-bedroom flats, nine two-bedroom dormer bungalows, 27 two-bedroom houses and 20 three bedroom houses – will be run by Blackpool Coastal Housing once it is complete.

Two of those homes will be designed with a bedroom and wet room on the ground floor to accommodate households where a person has restricted mobility

The existing road will be kept as part of the redevelopment plans.

Who is doing the work?

The £10m contract for the project to build the new homes on Troutbeck Crescent has been awarded to Blackpool-based firm RP Tyson.

The company is expected to move on to the site next month, with jobs for local residents expected to be created over the course of the two-year development, council papers show.

The firm was chosen ahead of two others – neither from the Fylde coast – to carry out the work by Blackpool Council.

Why is it needed?

The old flats had become run-down and reached the end of their useful life.

So the decision was made to bulldoze them and replace them with more modern, affordable accommodation.

Since then, the site had attracted anti-social behaviour, with the abandoned building reportedly becoming a place where youths would gather.

That prompted a warning from police back at the start of the summer that the site was not safe.