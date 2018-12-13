Visit Chester Christmas market to get yourself into the festive spirit

If you’re in the market for family-friendly festive fare ... yule love Chester.

In this Home Alone season, stray no further than this city’s stay-cation selection box of delights to match any European counterpart.

Great Grosvenor Pulford Hotel & Spa offers the warmest of mid-winter welcomes.

This time of year sees the north-west settlement’s stalls decked out in resplendent red, matching the sandstone of encircling historic walls.

Where to go:

Centre-stage goes to the sparkle of 70-plus Chrimbo-themed chalets serving Town Hall Square and Cathedral Quarter cheer until December 22.

Trading takes place from 10am to 6pm Sunday to Wednesday, 10am to 8pm on Thursdays, and 10am to 7pm each Friday and Saturday.

Festive family fun for all the family awaits amid Chester Christmas Markets seasonal stalls.

Gifts galore are available from the likes of Bar Humbug and Belgian Coconut Macaroons to Wanderful Wizards Wares and Waverly Café.

Annual parades add to the atmospheric winter wonderland charm, amplified by carol concerts and the ever-popular Christmas tree festival.

Families can also enjoy the nearby zoo in a whole new light, literally, as an array of imaginative animal-inspired lanterns illuminate inky nights. Santa holds court at Storyhouse for magical story-telling sessions, while Kidsmas fest focuses on free film favourite screenings.

Grosvenor Shopping Centre and Cheshire Oak Designer Outlet tills will jingle all the way for those seeking late night shopping opportunities. Merseyrail is just the ticket for present hunters travelling together, with a family pass for up to five costing only £11, with returns from just over £2.

Where to stay:

Situated within its own beautifully- manicured grounds, The Grosvenor Pulford Hotel & Spa is ideally located just five minutes drive from all the action.

Its origins date back to The Inn of the Sign of the Talbot, straddling the English and Welsh border, being granted a licence to sell ale as far back as 1768.

The hotel-cum-working farm was renamed The Grosvenor Arms in 1874, coinciding with Marquis of Westminster becoming Duke. Hunting dogs, included in coat of arms, were incorporated into the crest that still holds pride of place over its inviting entrance.

The entrepreneurial Nelson family have, since 1994, inverted much time, effort and no small amount of money to transform buildings into the thriving concern it is today, enjoying major developments in 2000, 2003 and, most recently, just over a decade ago, since when it has gloried in its current nomenclature.

The four-star site now boasts 73 bedrooms with en-suite facilities, while two restaurants provide guests with a choice of fine dining. Palm Court Restaurant, Bar & Piano Lounge is a captivating venue offering quality cuisine, locally- sourced with tastes of further afield. Gastro-pub Nelson’s Bar, meanwhile, enjoys an informal welcoming ambience.

This superior accommodation also offers Spa by Kasia, the region’s most exclusive and opulent award-winning such facility. The luxury retreat offers six indulgent treatment areas, three relaxation rooms and couple’s VIP suite. There is also a traditional Hamman, Roman style swimming pool, Jacuzzi, steam room, sauna, gymnasium, outdoor tennis court, boutique and on-site eatery, as well as a stunning Asian Sensory Garden and adjacent golf course.

Easily accessible from arterial A55, M53, M56 and M6, international airports serving Manchester and Liverpool, the warmest mid-winter welcome awaits at a location that provides ample free parking and complimentary internet access.

Festive lunch and dinner runs to Christmas Eve, festive afternoon tea to December 30 and brunch with Santa on various dates, while New Year’s Eve family party celebration and New Year’s Day carvery will surely ensure 2019 is celebrated in full swing style.

- Visit http://www.grosvenorpulfordhotel.co.uk for full prices, rooms and offers.