If you are heading off on holiday anytime soon, then you'll no doubt have a list of things not to forget - but do you know what you can't take abroad?

Shipping luggage company MyBaggage.com, are warning Brits travelling aboard to think twice when packing their bags after revealing some of the strangest prohibited items. Depending on where you are jetting off to this year, these are the eight items to watch out for.

Due to health concerns, baby walkers in Canada are banned from being sold or imported. Researchers in Canada claimed that baby walkers endanger children and delay both motor and mental development.

Since 1992 chewing gum has been banned from being consumed or bought into Singapore. This was due to a previous prime minister noticing how much money was spent on cleaning gum off the streets.

Seven years after the popular movie V for Vendetta was released, the Minister of Interior for Saudi Arabia banned the selling and importing of Guy Fawkes masks made popular by the film.

Patriotic Scots will be disappointed to know that traditional haggis has been banned from entering the US for over 44 years. The US department of Agriculture banned the import of British lamb following the outbreak of mad cow disease.

Due to a contamination scandal in the early 1900s, Saint Lucia has banned all imports of shaving brushes produced in Japan due to incidents involving anthrax which lead to serious health problems.

Nigeria has placed restrictions on many imports including wheelbarrows. The bill was placed in order to encourage a thriving domestic economy. However, you can purchase wheelbarrows once in the country.

Due to Japans extremely strict anti-stimulant drug laws, any drugs containing pseudoephedrine such as Vicks inhalers are banned from the country.