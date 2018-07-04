Take a tram ride back into Fylde’s ghostly goings-on

It’s time to get all aboard for some spooky tales as a new season of Ghost Tram trips gets underway.

Hosted by Stephen Mercer, of Blackpool’s Supernatural Events, fans of phantoms and fables will get their fix on Friday nights from July 20.

Taking a round trip on one of Blackpool’s heritage trams, from North Pier to Fleetwood and back, travellers will get a gripping and spine-tingling look into the ghostly goings-ons along the Fylde coast.

“The Ghost Tram has certainly captured people’s imagination,” Stephen said. “Having presented the Blackpool Ghost Walks for the last seven years, telling tales of hauntings and the paranormal around Blackpool’s promenade and town centre areas, it really is fantastic to go further afield on a heritage tram and tell even more stories all the way across the Fylde coast.

“There are lots of new stories to tell and one or two old favourites.”

The 90-minute family-friendly tours set off at 7.30pm.

Visit www.TheGhostTram.co.uk for details and to book.