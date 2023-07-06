Figures from Lancashire Constabulary showed that the county was the worst area for vehicles being driven without an MOT, and it was fourth worst for uninsured drivers.

In total in 2022, Lancashire police recorded 1,848 insurance offences and 2,529 MOT offences, with fines totalling £3,083,400.

Those who drive without the correct insurance could be subject to a £300 fixed fine and six penalty points. If caught driving a vehicle with out-of-date MOT, you could be fined up to £1,000.

Car subscription company Wagonex found that nationally, 57,7083 drivers across the UK were caught without insurance or a valid MOT last year.

Of those that offended, 44,328 across the UK were caught for not paying their insurance while 13,380 motorists were caught for not booking their car in for an MOT.

Of those offending, 21- to 30-year-olds were accountable for 2,800 offences between January 2022 and April 2023.

What about 2023?

Wagonex also found that this year alone 3,214 drivers nationally were pulled over for failing to deal with the hassle of car admin tasks, like sorting their insurance or MOTs.

In Lancashire, there have been 853 people caught without an MOT and 504 found uninsured.

However, the figure could be much larger as one in 10 drivers across the UK admit to knowingly driving without a valid MOT or insurance.

Why is this happening?

Toby Kernon, CEO of Wagonex said: “The least fun part of owning or financing a car is the admin that comes with it. From remembering when your insurance is due to going through the rigmarole of finding an MOT centre that can fit you in when you need them too.

“So many of us are time poor, but unfortunately these things are legal necessities and forgetting them or putting them off can put you at risk of hefty car admin fines.