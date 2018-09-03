Iconic new ride marks 100th day since its official opening

This weekend, Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s new rollercoaster, Icon, has celebrated 100 days since its official opening - with thousands heading to the park to experience the thrills.

Over the course of the 100 days, 60,000 kilometres have been travelled on the £16.25m rollercoaster, the equivalent distance from Blackpool to New Zealand three times.

Managing director Amanda Thompson said: “What an iconic start for our iconic rollercoaster.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled, Icon’s presence on park alone has elevated our visitors’ experience, but then people ride it and they are blown away.

“These first 100 days have been a whirlwind of fun and excitement and we’re so looking forward to celebrating the anniversary with visitors this weekend.”

Enthusiasts can also join in the anniversary fun on social, by sharing their Icon images to the Pleasure Beach’s social platforms using #ICON100.

The most standout shot will earn a free return visit to the park for four.