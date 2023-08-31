Blackpool travel agent recognised as one of 20 sustainable travel experts

Jenny Higgins, Marketing Executive and Sustainability Ambassador at Travel Village Group, was selected by TTG Media to take part in a four-month programme teaching the principles of sustainability within the travel industry.

A Blackpool-based travel agent has been named an expert in sustainable travel.

Jenny Higgins, from Travel Village Group, was selected by TTG Media and the TTG Sustainable Travel Heroes to be one of 20 travel agents on the inaugural TTG Sustainable Travel Ambassadors programme in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four-month programme has seen participants attend a series of workshops to learn about the principles of sustainability and the choices they can encourage clients to make in order to make a difference.

Jenny Higgins - TTG Sustainable Travel Ambassador

Topics covered include:

Understanding carbon and greenhouse gas emissions

Measuring and reducing the carbon footprint of a business

Identifying suppliers who are taking sustainability seriously

How travellers can minimise their negative impact, including animal welfare

How travellers can maximise their positive impact, including community tourism and community-based tourism

Students on the programme also had to complete a variety of homework tasks, and were given the opportunity to attend at least one sustainability-themed familiarisation trip in order to see sustainable travel in action. Agents who have successfully graduated the programme will now be equipped with marketing tools to help them promote their expertise to their customers.

TTG Media editorial director Pippa Jacks said: “Since 2019, TTG Media’s mission has been to champion a Smarter, Better, Fairer travel industry, and it’s been incredibly exciting this year to work closely with a hand-picked community of travel agents to inspire them about the important role they can play, and equip them with the tools, confidence and contacts to be able to sell more sustainable travel.”

Jenny Higgns, Travel Village Group Marketing Executive, said: "The world is such a beautiful place and being able to explore it so easily is a fantastic thing, but has started to come at a compromise for the planet. Finding new ways to see the world, whilst preventing further harm to it is something that I think we can all agree is absolutely essential to help reduce global warming. From this program I’ve been able to properly educate myself as well as passing my knowledge onto agents within the business, to show them the true facts behind carbon emissions. I’ve also been given insights into tour operators that contribute to the sustainability initiative such as Iberostar and Hurtigruten. Internally, since starting the program, we’ve developed animal welfare policies and have liaised with tour operators about their sustainable initiatives too."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TTG Sustainable Travel Ambassadors programme was delivered in conjunction with the TTG Sustainable Travel Heroes – six suppliers who are leading in their sectors:

Avis – mobility partner

G Touring – touring partner

Greece – destination partner

Hurtigruten Expeditions – expedition partner

Iberostar Hotels & Resorts – accommodation partner

Intrepid – small group adventure partner

Advertisement Hide Ad

See www.ttgmedia.com/ttg-sustainable-travel-heroes-hub for more information about the programme and to download useful tools and resources.

Contacts:

Jenny Higgins, Travel Village Group: [email protected]