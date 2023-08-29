News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool: The Woodleigh family hotel retained their  5* food safety rating

We pride ourselves on providing a first class traditional B and B experience and we are particularly family orientated.
By Paul MoodyContributor
Published 29th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST
Blackpool: The Woodleigh family hotel

We have owned and managed The Woodleigh family hotel for the last three years and we have just experienced our first unannounced food hygiene inspection. We are delighted to report that we have retained our five star food safety rating - YES !!!! We have a variety of rooms, family, doubles and twins, all recently refurbished and offered at very reasonable rates.

