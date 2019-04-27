Tram journeys between Fleetwood and Bispham to be disrupted from Monday

Have your say

Transport bosses have warned travellers that evening tram services between Fleetwood Ferry and Bispham will be disrupted for almost three weeks.

Due to work on the tracks there will be a bus replacement service in operation each evening (excluding Sundays) from Monday (April 29) until Friday May 17. Services will run as normal on Sundays.

The last tram service to Fleetwood Ferry will leave Starr Gate at 20:00. A bus replacement service will be running between Bispham and Fleetwood Ferry from 20:44 .

The last tram service to Starr Gate will leave Fleetwood Ferry at 21:03 with a bus replacement service running to Bispham from 21:26 .

During works, the bus replacement service will be unable to serve the following stops:

Heathfield Road Tram Stop – Bus replacement can be caught at the Devon Ave stop on Hatfield Rd in both directions.

Rossall Square Tram Stop – Bus replacement can be caught from Rossall School in both directions (there will be a temporary stop towards Fleetwood)

Lindel Road Tram Stop - Bus replacement can be caught at the Fleetwood Fire Station stop in both directions.

Fisherman's Walk Tram Stop - Towards Fleetwood Ferry the bus replacement can be caught from Preston Street. Towards Blackpool Town Centre the bus replacement can be caught from Mount Street or Navigation Way.

Service 14 can also be used as an alternative in the Fleetwood area.