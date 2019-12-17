Blackpool's hidden gem restaurants

Top ten hidden gem restaurants and cafes in Blackpool - according to TripAdvisor reviews

We all know Blackpool is crammed with great places to eat - but what about those places off the beaten track?

These are the ten best hidden gems in Blackpool, according to people who have written reviews on TripAdvisor. Tell your friends about them - or just keep the secret to yourself!

Lord Street, Blackpool - "We have eaten here on many occasions and have never been disappointed. Dan front of house is a lovely charming gentleman. The food is by far the best we have had in Blackpool."

1. McHalls Bistro

Lord Street, Blackpool - "We have eaten here on many occasions and have never been disappointed. Dan front of house is a lovely charming gentleman. The food is by far the best we have had in Blackpool."
other
Buy a Photo
300 Devonshire Road, Blackpool - "Best Italian in Blackpool! Small but the atmosphere and food was amazing Couldnt recommend enough , will definitely be visiting again"

2. Ciao Ciao

300 Devonshire Road, Blackpool - "Best Italian in Blackpool! Small but the atmosphere and food was amazing Couldnt recommend enough , will definitely be visiting again"
other
Buy a Photo
19 Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool - "Visited Ambrosinis at least 50 times over the last few years. Never been disappointed and love the small authentic ambience with a personal touch"

3. Ambrosini's

19 Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool - "Visited Ambrosinis at least 50 times over the last few years. Never been disappointed and love the small authentic ambience with a personal touch"
other
Buy a Photo
28-30 Talbot Road, Blackpool - "Can't rate highly enough from booking to paying the bill..truly fantastic we were a group of 24 and nothing was a problem always happy to assist. Food was amazing."

4. Hauze Restaurant

28-30 Talbot Road, Blackpool - "Can't rate highly enough from booking to paying the bill..truly fantastic we were a group of 24 and nothing was a problem always happy to assist. Food was amazing."
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3