Three story Blackpool building in prime location - up for sale for £170,000

This substantial three-storey property in Blackpool town centre is situated close to the Winter Gardens, other entertainments and amenities.

The property consists of nine self-contained holiday flats/flatlets (three on each floor) plus one-bedroom private accommodation on the lower ground floor.

12 Hull Road, Blackpool FY1 4QB - Starting bid 170,000

There is a small garden area to the front and the property has recently undergone an extensive refurbishment and needs to be viewed to be fully appreciated. It is pleasantly decorated with neutral decor throughout.

It has central heating and double glazing.

The property has excellent potential and is priced to sell.

