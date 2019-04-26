Thousands turn out for new venue

Thousands of Lytham locals turned out for the grand opening of the town’s newest bar.

Marvin’s, on Henry Street, opened its doors to the public on Friday, and celebrations continued throughout the Easter Bank holiday weekend.

Around 2,500 people attended to listen to live music from resident DJs Eddie Gee and Des Grant, soul singers and saxophonists.

The venue, owned by Alex Huckerby, Adrian Reed and Graham Barr, is the second bar in the Marvin’s chain, which markets itself as a champion of Motown and Soul music, providing live soul acts and a private karaoke booth.

The building used to be home to Velvetine, a cocktail lounge.

Alex said: “It was amazing to see so many familiar faces enjoying themselves in the new venue but it was great to see those who hadn’t yet had the pleasure of experiencing what Marvin’s has to offer come along and enjoy their bank holiday weekend in Marvin’s Lytham and help make the grand opening weekend a huge success.”

Adrian added: “We are really excited about expanding the Marvin’s chain and we felt Lytham was the perfect spot to begin our expansion plans.

“With the recent closure of Velvetine we were honoured to be given the opportunity to take over the venue and bring something completely new to the area and we believe Marvin’s will do just that.”

The first Marvin’s venuewas launched one year ago on Breck Road, Poulton.

The owners said they hoped to expand the business even futher in future.

Zoe Robertson, owner of St Annes Beach Huts and Apartments, who attended the grand opening said “The venue looked great and the atmosphere was fantastic, the live entertainment really was something else. We had a great night and everyone there seemed to really enjoy themselves.”

Marvin’s Lytham is open every night with live DJs and Soul artists playing on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. There will be salsa classes every Monday.