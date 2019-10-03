Ramsgate Road, St Annes FY8 3HH -285,000

This three to four bedroom family home in St Annes is for sale - for £285,000

This family-sized home within a sought-after area is available for a quick sale with no chain.

Here we take a look inside:

With three to four bedrooms and two bathrooms, the detached dormer bungalow also boasts gardens and off-road parking, along with a garage.
An entrance hallway leads in to a lounge with focal gas fire. Double glazed sliding doors take you through to the double-glazed and half brick-built conservatory, which opens in to the garden via sliding doors.
The living room adjoining the conservatory, has an electric fire and decorative ceiling.
