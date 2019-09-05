This three bedroomed house with loft room and garden is up for sale for £110,000
A very well presented end terrace which has undergone much improvement including a two-storey extension to the rear.
Here we take a closer look around this week's featured property:
The accommodation, which has upvc double glazing and gas central heating.
kitchen/diner with new fitted units, an electric oven with a gas hob, integral fridge, freezer, dishwasher, automatic washer and tumble dryer
The property briefly comprises porch; hall; three bedrooms; a fully-boarded loft room
The modern four-piece family bathroom comes complete with a corner bath and concealed shower cubicle and a fully plastered garden room with heating and light.
