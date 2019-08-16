This semi-detached true bungalow is on the market for 135,000

This well presented semi-detached true bungalow has an entrance hallway and a lounge with double doors to a double glazed conservatory.

Here we take a closer look around:

Sevenoaks Drive, Anchorsholme, FY5 3BY for sale for135,000
The kitchen is fitted with a matching range of base and wall units with round edge worktops, stainless steel sink, gas cooker, plumbing for washing machine, and space for a fridge.
There aretwo double bedrooms
The modern three-piece shower room comes with walk- in shower enclosure, WC andsink.
